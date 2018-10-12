Appointments of K Yugindro as Pro-VC, Shyamkesho and Sh Dorendrajit as Registrars in-charge suspended HC steps in, former CS Jarnail Singh appointed MU Administrator

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 11: Retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of the State Jarnail Singh has been appointed Administrator of Manipur University.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Jarnail Singh will arrive and take charge of MU Administrator tomorrow.

The High Court also ruled that as long as Jarnail Singh remains Administrator of MU, appointment of K Yugindro as Pro-VC under order issued by Prof Adya Prasad Pandey on September 11 shall remain suspended.

Appointments of Prof W Vishwanath as VC in-charge and Shyamkesho and Sh Dorendrajit as Registrar in-charge too will remain suspended.

After hearing a PIL filed by retired Lecturer of Johnstone Higher Secondary School Chongtham Nimai Singh of Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak and Huieyen Lanpao Editor Hemantakumar Ningomba, the High Court of Manipur comprising of Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin issued an order to this effect today.

The High Court’s order reads, “We, hereby, appoint a neutral person as an Administrator who is fully empowered to discharge the functions of the Vice Chancellor as provided under the Manipur University Act 2005 and such other relevant statutes, whose primary duty and responsibility is to bring normalcy in Manipur University”.

During the previous hearing held on October 5, the High Court ruled, “We feel that prolonged disruption and crisis in the university is not in public interest. Hence, failing to resolve the crisis by the authorities concerned, we may not have any other alternative but to interfere in the affairs and management of the university which we would not have done otherwise and we also hope not to.”

Notably, Jarnail Singh also served as Joint Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and was awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2007-08.

Jarnail Singh is fully authorised to choose and appoint any competent person as in-charge Registrar of MU and he will be at liberty to appoint any other person(s) to aid, assist and advise him in discharge of the functions of the VC, said the High Court’s directive.

The High Court has also empowered Jarnail Singh to pass any such order(s) and/or review and revoke any such order(s) and to do such act(s) as he may deem fit for bringing normalcy to MU and defuse the volatile situation by engaging in constant dialogue and interactions with all the stakeholders, as long as it is not contrary to any order of the Court.

The High Court’s order categorically stated that the Visitor of MU/Union respondent will ensure that the suspension order of AP Pandey issued by the Visitor on September 17 is not revoked during the continuation of the office of the Court appointed Administrator without specific leave of this Court.

All the authorities under the Manipur University Act 2005 and all the respondents shall render full cooperation and assistance to the Administrator in his duties to bring normalcy to MU and also as and when the Administrator specifically seeks their assistance, ruled the Court.

Any person who obstructs the smooth functioning of the Administrator will be deemed to be interfering or obstructing administration of justice as the Administrator has been appointed by the High Court to act on behalf of the Court for the specific task of bringing normalcy to MU.

Accordingly, any person who may interfere or cause obstruction to the functioning of the Administrator may be liable to be proceeded and punished accordingly under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and/or under Article 215 of the Constitution of India for which the Administrator will move the High Court of Manipur, mentioned the order. The High Court also directed all the authorities earlier functioning as Pro-VC, VC in-charge or Registrars in-charge to immediately hand over the charge to the Court appointed Administrator and they shall forthwith refrain from acting under any such capacity. It shall be the responsibility of the State Government to provide necessary security and safe and secure accommodation for the Court appointed Administrator.

The arrangement and the directions will continue till normalisation of the situation in MU or until further of the High Court, reads the High Court’s order which listed the same matter for next hearing on October 16.

The respondents listed in the case include MHRD, MU Registrar, Commissioner (Higher & Technical Education), AP Pandey, Pro-VC Prof K Yugindro, MUTA, MUSA and MUSU.