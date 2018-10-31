APSCS, KSA back UCM’s rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 30 : The Association of Premier State College Seniors Manipur (APSCS) has pledged to support the mass rally and further appealed to all to organise rallies throughout Manipur as well.

The Kangleipak Students’ Association, Thoubal district council too has decided to extend support to the UCM sponsored rally tomorrow.

Speaking to The Sangai Express the teachers’ association said that it organised a meeting yesterday under the agenda of protecting the territorial integrity of Manipur after which two resolutions were adopted.

The meeting resolved to recognise the mass rally tomorrow as being organised in the interest of Manipur and to fully endorse the movement.

It was also resolved to make necessary arrangements to ensure the involvement of more people in the rally, including people from the hill districts of the State.

APSCS further resolved to organise various rallies throughout Manipur to bring about a consensus on the issue, it added.

Pointing out the possible impact which will be felt by the State as a result of the Framework Agreement between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government, APSCS urged the people to remain alert and prepared at all times.

It mentioned that the association has been fighting for the integrity of Manipur ever since it was founded in 2005 and added that the association members even took part in the earlier rally organised by UCM.

Claiming that APSCS has been actively campaigning against the sinister motive of people who claim themselves to be representatives of the Naga community, since 2006, it reminded that the signing of the FA was outrightly rejected by the association like many other associations.

Narrating the association’s meeting with RN Ravi, it conveyed that the association pointed out the fallacy of reaching such an agreement without consulting the elected representatives Constitutionally and also reasoned that the issue should be examined in the best interest of all those concerned.

APSCS further mentioned that the rally will be a firm message to the Centre and all the parties concerned that the inhabitants of Manipur are serious about protecting the integrity of the State.

Speaking to media persons at UCM’s office at Lamphel today, advisor of KSA Thoubal district council, Suraj Khangembam, said that the rally is not targeted towards any particular community or people but is aimed at spreading the message of uniting against any attempts to harm the integrity of the State.

Appealing all to participate in the mass rally, Suraj urged all the associations and organisations to take part in the rally as well. He further informed that most of the school vans will not be available tomorrow as the All Manipur School Students Transport Association has pledged to supply the vans for transportation during the mass rally and as such, appealed to all the parents and the guardians to take their children to school on time.

Suraj also appealed all associations and organisations to refrain from organising any event or programme until the end of the mass rally.

On the other hand, Youth Modern Club and Kangleipak Kanba Lup, Manipur have also pledged support to the mass rally tomorrow.