AR condoles, decries

IMPHAL, Jul 9 : The Assam Rifles has come out strongly against the killing of a jawan by the PLA in an IED attack on a patrol party of 31 Assam Rifles near the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district.

The ‘dastardly act’ resulted in the death of Sep N Subhash Chandra, a bright and brave soldier hailing from Khangabok village of Thoubal district, said the PRO of Assam Rifles in a statement.

The criminally meaningless act has once again demonstrated the utter lack of concern towards the well being of the State they claim to be fighting for, charged the PRO and added that the ambush came at a time while the Government led by CM Shri Biren Singh is endeavouring to usher in peace and progress in the State.

Rifleman Ningthoujam Subhash Chandra Singh had excelled in all aspects of his profession and had a bright future in the Assam Rifles. His sharp skills and fearless demeanor had got him picked up as the leading scout of his party, said the statement and added that the UGs however never gave him a chance to display his valour when they coldly detonated an IED under him. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

The Governor, who is out of station has stated that she sends her deepest condolence to the bereaved family and has expressed her deep concern at the incident as it will negate the peaceful conducive environment that she has been trying so hard to create.

The Assam Rifles and Army have expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.