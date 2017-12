AR conducts free recruitment training

IMPHAL, Dec 19 (PIB): Churachandpur Assam Rifles Battalion is conducting free recruitment training for girls for Staff Selection Commission for Para Military Forces at Headquarters Veng, Chura-chandpur.

The training is being conducted by trained lady ins- tructors and comprises physical training with emphasis on written classes. Sixty girls are undergoing the training.

Fresh interested candidates desiring to join paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles are eligible to apply.

They can contact Assam Rifles at Headquarters Veng for free online registration starting from December 23 and training will start from January 1, 2018.