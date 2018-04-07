AR distributes sports equipment

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : Continuing its samaritan efforts to promote sports among the children and youth of the area, 15 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) distributed sports items to students of Paramount Standard English School, Leikoiching, Kangpokpi District.

Three footballs, three volleyballs, eleven playing jerseys and one carrom board were distributed to the school to promote the culture of sports among the local students. The school authorities appreciated this noble gesture and conveyed their gratitude to Assam Rifles, said a press statement issued by PRO of IGAR South.