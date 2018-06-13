AR felicitates Vijaya Devi

IMPHAL, Jun 12 : 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQs IGAR (South) and Little Flower School, Sangaiprou, Imphal West District organised a felicitation ceremony to highlight the feat of Lt S Vijaya Devi, who was a key member of INSV Tarini which successfully completed ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ the historic voyage around the world.

In a statement, PRO of Assam Rifles said that Lt S Vijaya Devi was received by the guest of honour Col Inderjeet Singh, Comdt, Keithelmanbi Battalion Assam Rifles.

She received a warm welcome amid applause. Students and faculty members of Assam Rifles Public School, Keithalmanbi also attended the event.

The students welcomed her with a welcome song followed by an introduction by the School Principal.

Lt S Vijaya Devi inspired the students with a motivational speech followed by an interactive session with the students.

Students were also shown video clips about her inspiring 254 day long journey in which she circumnavigated the globe and various other memorable moments experienced by her during the same.

Addressing the students, she spoke about her phobia of water and how she overcame it to get selected for the one of its kind expedition and completed this inspiring journey to display Nari Shakti.

She also shared her experience in service and motivated the girls to join the Armed Forces and serve the Nation. The students and school authorities also extended their gratitude to Assam Rifles for providing the opportunity to interact with Lt S Vijaya Devi.