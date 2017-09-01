AR felicitates winning team of Oorja Talent Hunt Football

Imphal, Aug 31: The 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised a felicitation ceremony of the Manipur Girls Team which won the National Phase of OORJA U-19 Talent Hunt Tournament that was conducted in three phases.

The first phase showed the participation football clubs from all over the State. The selected teams of both boys and girls then participated in the Zonal Tournament at Shillong. The State girls team emerged as champions while the boys team ended up as runners up.

In the National phase that was held at New Delhi, the Manipur girls team completely dominated the tournament and emerged as champions after defeating Haryana 5-1. The team won a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 500,000.

Speaking on the occasion Major General Virendra Singh highlighted the contributions of Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and All Manipur Football Association, brand ambassadors and parents of the girls for their support, motivation and achievements. With the support of the AR, he said, many players who participated in Oorja have also applied for the recruitment in Indian Army and Assam Rifles.