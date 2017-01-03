AR interacts with veterans

IMPHAL, Jan 3: 18 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised an interaction programme with veterans at Chandel on December 29 last year.

A press release issued by the PRO stated that the get together was attended by 115 veterans of various regiments. Officials of the Assam Rifles assured the veterans of all possible assistance.

The interaction was followed by a cultural programme and lunch and the veterans appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles to provide an opportunity to all the veterans to interact and address their problems, it added.