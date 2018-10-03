IMPHAL, Oct 2: Kadamtala Battalion of 22 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) in conjunction with Manipur commandoes and police from Tamenglong, apprehended one cadre of UTLA (SKT) and recovered sophisticated weapons and ammunition from New Kaiphundai yesterday.

A press release issued by the PRO, IGAR (East), stated that the apprehended cadre, identified as Chungkai Singson Kuki of Mukthakal village and SS Capt of UTLA (SKT), along with two additional cadres, were involved in the abduction of the Project Manager of Reddy Construction Company on September 29 from near Vangaichungpao, Tamenglong.

During questioning, the individual revealed the location of a cache of weapons in the backyard of his house. Accordingly the security team recovered a US made M4 A1 Carbine, one AK-47 assault rifle, two pistols and over 113 rounds of ammunition. The individual further revealed that he along with two other UTLA (SKT) cadres carried out the abduction.

Pointing out that operations are underway to nab the other two cadres of UTLA (SKT) and other accomplices, it mentioned that the success of the security forces has come as a major relief to the residents of the area and employees of infrastructure construction companies involved in development work. Assam Rifles also assured the locals that it will continue its drive against these insurgents to ensure that development in the region continues unabated.

It mentioned that Kadamtala Battalion had earlier achieved significant success by neutralizing the SS Commander-in-Chief of the then UTLA (P) group and apprehending four cadres with sophisticated arms and ammunition in a series of operations from June 2018 onwards. In the recent past, four cadres of ZUF, including its human resource and welfare secretary were apprehended with arms and ammunition from Ramgaijang village, along NH-37, in Cachar district of Assam. Recently, on September 23, the Battalion had apprehended three NSCN (K) cadres who were involved in abducting a truck driver from NH-37 near Makru Bridge on September 21.