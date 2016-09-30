AR observes World Heart Day

BISHNUPUR, Sep 29 : The 12 BIHAR Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Hqs IGAR (S) observed World Heart Day at Nambol today. The 12 BIHAR Battalion also organised a ‘Run for fun’ event as part of the observance. Large number of students took part in the event. DSP, Nambol police station, Dr Gambhir of RIMS and officials of 12 BIHAR attended the observance. At the end of the run, a lecture on Hypertension was organised by Dr Gambhir. A free medical camp was also set up by the team where people were administered free medical checkup and medicines were distributed free of cost.