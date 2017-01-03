AR organises

IMPHAL, Jan 3 : The 18 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector AR under the aegis of Hqs IGAR (South) organised an interaction with veterans at Chandel on December 29, 2016. The get-together was attended by 115 veterans of various regiments, arms and services.

Officials of Assam Rifles assured the veterans of all possible assistance. Interaction with the veterans was followed by a cultural programme and lunch.

The veterans appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles.