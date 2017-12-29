AR organises inter village volleyball competition at Old Samtal

IMPHAL, Dec 28 : 19 Assam Rifles of 28 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) conducted a two days Inter village volleyball competition for the young volleyball aspirants from remote villages of Khenjoy Sub Division, Chandel District at village Old Samtal school playground from 24 to 25 Dec 2017 .

The event was conducted in collaboration with Kuki Student Organisation (KSO) of Khenjoy Sub Division, where 6 teams from Old Samtal, S Bongjoi and Sejang villages participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. After culmination of the volleyball matches, all the participants were presented with individual prizes along with prizes for winner & loser teams of tournament.

The efforts of Old Samtal Company Operating Base of 19 Assam Rifles was appreciated by people for organizing such a tournament for local youths. They also conveyed their Christmas greetings to the personnel of Assam Rifles.

Apart from conducting volleyball tournament for local youth, the Old Samtal Company Operating Base also organised a Christmas fair for the local villagers at Old Samtal. The event was inaugurated by village chief along with the Pastor and other dignitaries of Old Samtal village. At the fair site, various stalls viz food court, eatables, knowledge court, medicines, sports items etc were displayed for people to enjoy and celebrate Christmas with each other.

The Company Operating Base also opened a corner of medicines for helping needy people seeking medical treatment.

The villagers were also addressed by Company Operating Base Commander and were briefed about various schemes and pre training being imparted by the unit for their welfare, said a press statement issued by PRO of IGAR (South).