AR organises summer camp

IMPHAL, Jun 19: 11 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised a summer camp for children of Moreh and adjacent areas at Charity Home from June 15 to 17. The plan for the camp was chalked out in consultation with Mother Teresa’s Trust and other local CSOs. In the three-day-Summer Camp, about 800 children and their families took part. Various activities such as traditional dress competition, drawing and painting competition, talent show etc were organised. Meals and refreshments were served to the participants as well as the other who attended the camp, a statement issued by the PRO of IGAR (S) informed.
