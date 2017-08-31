AR organises volleyball tourney, Silent village win

Imphal, Aug 30: The 45 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised a volleyball tournament at Moirangpen (Soplen) village in Imphal East from 19 to 29 Aug 2017.

The tournament featured six teams from Nongren, Moirangpen, Leikoching, Silent, Happy Land and New Salem. The teams from Silent and Moirangpen villages played in the final in which Silent emerged as victorious on Aug 29. The match attracted a huge audience. At the end of the tournament, the Commandant, 45 Assam Rifles, felicitated the winners and runners up team with trophies, medals and cash awards.