AR, police seize huge quantity of drugs

IMPHAL, Oct 13

In a major haul, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs, worth Rs 2.85 crore along Imphal-Moreh Highway today.

Acting on specific information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Tengnoupal Battalion and DRI seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs from a car (MN 01 AK 3492) coming from Moreh side at Permanent Vehicle Check Post (PVCP), Khudengthabi at around 4 pm today.

During the search, 50 packets of brown sugar wei-ghing approximately 714 grams each were found concealed inside the rear boot space of the car.

The assessed market value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 2.85 crore.

The driver identified as Jangkomang Haokip, a resident of Moreh, was taken into custody by Assam Rifles immediately.

The seized items and the individual were later handed over to DRI at Imphal.

Since March this year, 26 Sector Assam Rifles has seized contraband drugs worth Rs 70.09 crore, conveyed a statement issued by AR.

On the other hand, Jiribam district police seized a huge consignment of drugs from a truck near Jiribam railway station at around noon today.

According to a reliable source, acting on specific information regarding transportation of drugs, a team of Jiribam district police detained a truck (NL-01L/3561) carrying iron rods near Jiribam railway station for checking.

While searching the truck, the police team found some gunny bags hidden among the iron rods, the source conveyed and added that during initial interrogation, the occupants of the truck claimed that the bags contained flour/atta.

However, upon opening the bags the police personnel found N-10 tablets stuffed inside packets of Rishta brand atta, the source added.

The source continued that the police were able to seize a total of 32,000 SP capsules and 12,000 N-10 tablets from the truck and the occupants of the truck were promptly arrested by the police .