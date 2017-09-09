AR saves snake bite victims

IMPHAL, Sep 8: 5 JAK RIF of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) saved the life of two snake bite victims namely Koshamlbemcha Devi (34) of Samushang Lairembi Leila and Ibomcha (65) of Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai of Imphal West yesterday. According to a press release of PRO IGAR (S), they were bitten by venomous snakes and were immediately brought to unit MI Room. Timely evacuation and administration of anti-snake venom and life saving drugs by the Medical officer of the unit saved the victims.

This timely action of Medical Team of the unit not only saved two precious human life but also reinforced good faith among the locals, it said. In a similar endeavour, Abdus Salaam (48) a resident of Kshetri Aawang Leikai, Imphal East district reported to the emergency of Assam Rifles Nodal Hospital (ARNH) with history of snake bite on September 6. The patient was admitted in the emergency ward and provided with first aid, immediately by the on duty Medical Officer, it said.