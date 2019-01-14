AR seizes drugs worth Rs 5.78 crore

TENGNOUPAL, Jan 13

Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), apprehended one narcotics smuggler carrying 1,44,000 WY tablets and 732 grams of brown sugar, worth approximately Rs 5.78 crore at the Permanent Vehicle Check Post (PVCP), Khudengthabi today.

On getting specific inputs from reliable source, troops of Khudengthabi Post stopped a silver coloured Maruti Omni van (MN04A 8994) travelling from Moreh to Imphal for checking at around 1 pm today.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, the AR personnel found a large number of WY tablets and brown sugar hidden inside charcoal bags at the rear of the vehicle.

The WY tablets were stuffed inside 720 pouches and weighed a total of 15 kg (including the pouches) and the total worth is estimated to be around Rs 4.32 crore, while the brown sugar was stuffed inside 54 pouches and is calculated to be worth approximately Rs 1.46 crore bringing the total worth of the seized drugs to around Rs 5.78 crore.

The driver, identified as Noor Khan (31) s/o Md Angaou of Urup Awang Leikai, Lilong and the seized item were handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Imphal.