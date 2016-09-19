AR team visits orphanage home

SADAR HILLS, Sep 18 : The Silver Jubilee Assam Rifles, Saikul Post and KSO Saikul Gamkai led by Captain Narindar Singh today visited Zion Orphanage Home in Saikul Hill town and donated essentials commodities for the children, our correspondent reports. Captain Narindar Singh had a brief interaction with the children and motivated them to face various challenges of life with positivity, KSO Saikul Gamkai vice president, Kamboi Haolai said. The Captain had also interacted with the Home authority and appreciated their roles and responsibilities in running the orphanage home.