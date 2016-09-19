September 19, 2016 03:04 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

HomeBrief News ⇒ AR team visits orphanage home

Brief News

AR team visits orphanage home

6 0

SADAR HILLS, Sep 18 : The Silver Jubilee Assam Rifles, Saikul Post and KSO Saikul Gamkai led by Captain Narindar Singh today visited Zion Orphanage Home in Saikul Hill town and donated essentials commodities for the children, our correspondent reports. Captain Narindar Singh had a brief interaction with the children and motivated them to face various challenges of life with positivity, KSO Saikul Gamkai vice president, Kamboi Haolai said. The Captain had also interacted with the Home authority and appreciated their roles and responsibilities in running the orphanage home.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 − six =

96 queries in 2.094 seconds.