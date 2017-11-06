AR Tejpur emerge winners of Independence Cup

By Our Sports ReporterIMPHAL, Nov 5 : Assam Rifles Soccer team Tejpur emerged winners of the 69th All India Independence Cup held at Nogong under the aegis of All India Football Federation from October 28.In the final match Assam Rifles Soccer team Tejpur outclassed BSF Jalandhar 2-0 to claim the cup title.AR Tejpur beat their rival through goals scored by Akamao and Mint Kshetri.Akamao struck the opener early in the 7th minute to wrap up the first half 1-0.AR Tejpur’s win was underlined when Mint Kshetri struck the final goal in the 84th minute. Assam Rifles Soccer team Tejpur walked away with the cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a rolling trophy. Akamao claimed the best player award of the tournament as well as the top scorer award with 4 goals in his name.