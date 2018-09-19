AR truck claims one

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Subsequent upon the death of a man in a road mishap that involved a bullet proof truck of Assam Rifles, a large number of infuriated civilians blocked Imphal-Moreh highway at Khongjom yesterday.

The accident happened at Khongjom Keithel, Thoubal district at around 1.45 pm. Soon after the highway was blocked till evening.

A convoy of AR was heading towards Pallel from Imphal and bullet proof truck was also moving along the with convoy. The truck suddenly hit and dragged a motorcycle for some distance before ramming a car. As the man riding the motorcycle was lying wounded on the road, the truck moved in reverse gear with a purported motive to speed away from the scene but it ran over the injured man. As a result, the motorcyclist identified as Tekcham Sadananda (43) s/o Chaoba of Papal Mayai Leikai was killed on the spot.

People present in the Keithel shouted and demanded the truck to halt but the driver drove away the truck without looking back. Infuriated by the rash driving of the AR personnel (driver), local people blocked Imphal-Moreh highway and tried to storm Khongjom police station on the charge that they (police) did nothing even after seeing the whole scene.

The irate civilians vandalised and set ablaze the police station’s check booth.

Later, Khongjom police searched and found the truck inside the 26 Sector Assam Rifles camp of Pallel.

Subsequently, the driver was arrested and handed over to Pallel police station together with the truck.

In the meantime, some AR officers came to Khongjom and assured all possible assistance to Sadananda’s family.

Following the assurance, the highway blockade was lifted at around 5.30 pm, informed a source.