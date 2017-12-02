Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Dec 1 : The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has taken strong objection to the alleged distortion of the football legacy of the Tangkhuls, by the organisers of Araang League in christening the tournament as Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary and instead asked that the tourney be renamed Tangkhul Naga France Labour Corps Football Centenary, 2017 in commemoration of 66th Labour Corps football team in France.

On the other hand, the Hungpung village authority has denied permission to the organisers of Araang League to use Bakshi ground as a venue for the centenary football tournament.

Taking note of the ‘wrong’ nomenclature given to the tournament, TNL led by its vice president P Peimi invited leaders of Tangkhul frontal organisers at the president’s chamber inviting the Tangkhul frontal organizations leaders including members of Araang League for threadbare discussion on the issue

The Tangkhul Frontal organizations directed the organizers to rename the nomenclature as “Tangkhul Naga France Labour Corps Football Centenary, 2017” with immediate effect otherwise, holding the football centenary would not be permitted at Araang League lands in stormy water Ukhrul district.

The organizers Araang League have agreed to change the nomenclature as per the direction of the Tangkhul frontal organizations and also agreed to rectify the prepared documents, banners, hoardings, programmes, media promotion and souvenir along with the change in nomenclature ahead of the 66th Labour Corps football centenary celebration.

Meanwhile, the Hungpung VA secretary YL Hungmayung informed that the village authority would not allow Bakshi ground at Dungrei, Hungpung to be used as a venue for the proposed tournament.

According to him, yesterday the village authority members held an emergency meeting and resolved to deny permission to use the ground permission as organizers Araang League had not sought permission yet, no even consultation, which is against the village customary laws.

Notably Governor Najma Heptullah has accepted to grace the centenary football tournament to held on December 5 at Ukhrul as chief guest.