Archer Paonam Lily Chanu feted

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 5 : Paonam Lily Chanu, who was part of the Indian Compound archery team in the World Archery Championships recently held at Mexico city was accorded a warm welcome at Imphal International Airport on her arrival.

Lily and her team bagged a silver medal as they went down 228-234 to the fourth seeded Colombian team of world record holder Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez in the final.

Lily also entered the second round of the championship in the individual event but failed to enter the final round to finish in the 8th position.

Lourembam Ongbi Langlen Leima, Zilla Parishad Patsoi AC, Nongsham Romen, Pradhan Lamjao Tongba GP Soyam Bagai, Member Lamjao Tongba GP and T Nilmani Singh, in-charge SAI-COE/ RFA were the dignitaries in a simple reception programme organised by Soyam Leirak Youth Club. They lauded Lily Chanu, who is currently world number 22, for her achievements at many National and international archery events and praised those who helped to hone her career.

They also thanked SAI-NERC and Manipur Archery Association for the role they played in shaping Lily into a successful archer.