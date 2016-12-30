ARFAM appeals

IMPHAL, Dec 29:A total of 23 players and officials of Amateur Rugby Football Association, Manipur (ARFAM) will leave Imphal tomorrow for participation in 15th Senior National 7 A side Rugby football championship to be organised by Amateur Rugby Football Federation of India and Telangana Rugby Football Association at Bellampalli from Jan 4 to 8, 2017.

ARFAM, in a statement, has appealed to all concerned to give free passage to the State Rugby team.