Argentina cruise to 4th Statehood Day Women’s Int’l Polo title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 21 : Argentina defeated USA 9-7 on spot hits after a 6-6 draw during regulation to win the title of the 4th Statehood Day Women’s International Polo Tournament organised by Manipur Tourism and All Manipur Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal today.

It was a neck and neck competition from the start as both the final contenders played out a 2-2 draw in the first chukker before finishing the fourth chukker in a 6-6 draw.

Catalina Ayerza took the centre-stage in the first chukker scoring both the goals for her team and went on to grabbed another in the last chukker. Stephanie Massey opened up the scoring for the USA side while Anna Winslow who was in prolific form today, fetch another to make it 2-2 at the end of the first chukker.

Stephanie was able to grab a single in the second chukker and gave USA a 3-2 lead while Anna Winslow extended the lead to 4-2 in the third chukker which also saw Elina Braun of Argentina pull back a goal and made it 3-4.

Argentina made the most of the scoring in the last chukker with Catalina Ayerza, Elina Braun and Delfina Donovan chipping in one goal each and were almost in the drivers seat untill Anna of USA drew level with her second goal in the last minute of the fourth chukker.

The winners were then decided via spot hit wherein Catalina Ayerza, Elina Braun and Delfina Donovan find the target for Argentina against the USA which could managed only one goal through rider Carolyn Stimmel.

Champions Argentine were feted with the prize money of Rs 50,000 along with the title trophy, certificates and mementoes during the valedictory function which was graced by K Saratchandra, president of All Manipur Polo Association and Nidhi Kesarwani, Secretary Tourism as dignitaries while runners up USA were awarded with Rs 40,000 along with trophy, certificates and mementoes on the occasion.