Argentina defeat Morocco, USA beat India A in International Polo Tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 23: Argentina enjoyed a comprehensive vic-tory over Morocco while the USA prevailed over India A in the 11th Manipur Polo Inter-national Tournament today.

In the first match of the day, Argentina began the onslaught from the beginning of the match. They led by 3-0 in the first chukker. The Argentine team continued their attacks. In the fourth chukker they led by 2-1 as the match ended with 7-3 in favour of the winner. The second match between the US and India A was fought closely with the latter leading by 2-0 in the first chukker. However, the US equalised the score in the second chukker. In the third chukker, the US added another goal to lead by 3-2, and the last chukker ended with no team scoring a goal. At regulation time it was 3 for the US and 2 for India A.