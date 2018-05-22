Arms, ammos recovered

IMPHAL, May 21 : In a major breakthrough personnl of 6 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector and 27 Assam Rifles of 10 Sector under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) launched an operation and recovered huge quantities of arms, ammunition and explosives, said the PRO of Assam Rifles in a statement.

The consignment of weapons and ammunition which included two GSG-5 German rifles with four magazines, one Uzkon semi automatic shot gun with three magazines, two 9 mm Beretta pistols with four magazines, one 9 mm Sigsauer pistol with two magazines, cordtex, detonators and more than 6000 rounds of ammunition of various kinds was being transported from Ukhrul towards Imphal.