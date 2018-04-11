Arms disappearance case Remand for seven accused

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East rejected the bail application filed by seven accused individuals in connection with the disappearance of arms and ammunition from 2nd Manipur Rifles and remanded them to judicial custody till April 24.

The seven accused, NP Damodaran (59) s/o (L) Podiyan of Ommllur village, Keral (Havildar, 2nd MR), Narayan Chhetry (44) s/o (L) Man Bahadur Chhetry of Bhimpokhara Ward number 6, Baglung, Nepal (Rifleman, 2nd MR), Mathurabashi Mayum Hiranjoy alias Ngoubi (34) s/o Haridas of Tera Sapam Leirak, Paonam Shantikumar (50) s/o (L) Shamu Singh of Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi Ninthoujam Leikai, Ngamboi Haokip alias Raju (38) s/o (L) Dongmang Haokip of Loibol Khonou Waroiching, Haobam Brojendro (39) s/o H Tombi of Kwakeithel Nganapithong and Laishram Damudor alias Thembung (27) s/o L Jatra of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi, were produced before the Court with a prayer for judicial custody remand.

On the other hand the respective counsels of the accused individuals filed remand objection along with a separate bail applications before the Court.

The APP of the State, assisting the Investigating Officer A Ghanashyam (SDPO, Imphal), submitted that the case involves theft/ misappropriation of huge arms and ammunition from Government Arms Kote, not only causing huge loss to the Government but also imposing grave danger on the public since the arms and ammunition, if they fall into the wrong hands, can cause loss of innocent lives.