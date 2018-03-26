Arms, drugs seized

IMPHAL, Mar 25: A joint team of Imphal East district police commando, NAB and members of Youth Voluntary Association (YOVU), Kher-gao conducted a drive in and around Khergao Sabal Leikai area and arrested on Md Sher Khan (28) s/o (L) Md Indan of Khergao Sabal Leikai.

A press release issued by the PRO, Manipur Police Department mentioned that two double barrel guns, 67 rounds of live ammunition and a hand bag containing Rs 4,57,000 in cash and one orange colour KUV 100 K6 car were recovered from the individual.

On the other hand, on searching the residence of one Md Khurshid Bashei (30) s/o (L) Md Rahman Bashei of the same locality, the joint team came across three steel trunks concealed above the ceiling of the front room of the residence.

On checking, the team found 34,150 numbers of Spasmo Proxyvon (SP) in the first trunk, 35,150 numbers of SP tablets in the second trunk and 3000 N10 tablets in the third trunk.

The joint team also seized 38 soap cases containing heroin powder weighing around 484 grams.

A case has been registered at Porompat PS.