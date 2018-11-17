Armstrong invited to WEF Davos 2019

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 16 : State native and IAS officer Armstrong Pame has been invited to what could be termed as one of the biggest meetings of world leaders as well as the business world, which is organised every January, at Davos, Switzerland by the World Economic Forum.

It may be mentioned that a total of 340 top political leaders across the globe including top officials of the United Nation (including it’s Secretary General), almost all the Head of State from G-7 Nations, developing Nations and African Nations, participated in the conference of the 2018 edition of the Davos meeting which included a keynote opening addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was also participated by over 1900 private industries leaders. The meeting in Davos next year (from January 25 to 29) will further focus on “Globalization 4.0 : Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution” and over 3000 world leaders will participate in the course of the one week conference.

It may be mentioned that Armstrong Pame was also in the Young Global Leaders class of 2018, where the top brightest 100 individuals from all over the world under 40 years of age are selected. He also recently participated in the YGL conference at San Francisco which was held from October 14 to 18.

It is worth noting that the admission fee for participation at the conference amounted to about Rs 20 lakh in 2014. However in the case of Armstrong Pame, as he is one of the Young Global Leaders invited to attend the conference, the fees have been exempted and further financial assistance would given for his stay and travel.

When contacted, Armstrong Pame expressed excitement at being invited for such a prestigious conference where he would get an opportunity to meet top political heads of the world, top business leaders and over top 200 billionaires.

He conveyed that he shall seek the approval from the State Government to attend the conference as the conference will be one best opportunity to tell the world not only about Manipur but the entire North East India.

He mentioned that when he attended the YGL meet at San Francisco in October, people were surprised to learn that he is from India.

“At Davos, I shall avail my fullest to showcase the goodness and potential that our entire North East Region of India can offer. I cannot wait for this time when I would be sharing breakfast table with top business leaders like Bill Gates, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and many more. I believe this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I shall look forward to attending it,” Armstrong added.