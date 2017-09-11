Army Chief fetes Veer Naris

IMPHAL, Sep 10: A commemoration ceremony to mark the 52nd anniversary of martyrdom of late PVC Abdul Hamid was conducted at Dhamupur in Ghazipur district today, informed a press release of PIB Defence. General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff unveiled a memorial in honour of the martyr and laid a wreath. On the occasion General Rawat and Mrs Rawat also felicitated Rasoolan Bibi, widow of the martyr and several other Veer Naris of Martyrs of the area.

The General lauded the contributions of Ghazipur district to the Armed Forces and exhorted the youth to join hands for the development and security of the Nation, the release said.