Army hands over 15 ceremonial horses to Myanmar

By Our Staff Reporter

TENGNOUPAL, Oct 18 : In a step towards strengthening bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, fifteen trained ceremonial horses were handed over by Indian Army to Myanmar Army in a grand function organized by 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) at Moreh today.

In a statement, PRO of Assam Rifles said that the event was made more special since it coincided with the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The trained ceremonial horses are being provided on sale to Myanmar Army in furtherance of defence foreign co-operation measures.

Indian Army in the past had gifted fifteen ceremonial horses and fifteen sniffer dogs to Myanmar Army in the month of March and May 2017.

The Horses were bred, reared and trained at Remount Training School and Depot, Remount Veterinary Corps at Hempur, Uttarakhand which has got rich experience of 240 years of breeding and training of horses, mules and dogs for the Indian Army and friendly foreign countries. The horses started their road journey from Hempur, Uttarakhand on Oct 6 and reached Moreh on October 17 after travelling a distance of 2500 kms over a period of 11 days, added the statement.

These horses were personally selected from amongst more than three thousand horses at Remount Training School and Depot, Hempur by Myanmar delegation during their visit to the establishment in September.

The grand handing taking over ceremony was organised at 11 Assam Rifles complex at Moreh.

A large Myanmar delegation of seven officers and three veterinary doctors besides twenty handlers and drivers, was led by Col Nyi Nyi Tin, 2nd Commanding Officer, RCC, Kalemyo and Maj Aung Myo Myint, Officiating Commanding Officer of the 89 Light Infantry Regiment.

The Indian delegation was led by Commandant 11 Assam Rifles and Lt Col VK Mishra, Officer Commanding Army Dog Unit. Maj Animesh Tripathi, Town Commander, Moreh and other staff officers were also present.