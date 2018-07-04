Army officer ‘abducted’ by fellow officer, jawans, communication with wife cut off

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3: A Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army allegedly abducted by a fellow officer and jawans has disappeared.

Lt Col Dharamvir Singh who is the Commanding Officer of 2 FID/3 CISU was allegedly abducted by some armed soldiers led by a Lieutenant Colonel at around 6.30 am of July 1.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, Lt Col Dharamvir’s wife Ranju Singh appealed to all concerned to release her husband safe and sound.

Ranju said that they arrived here from Mumbai together with their two children on June 30.

“At around 6.30 am of the next day, we heard some people knocking the door of our house. As Dharamvir and I went out, we saw around 10 armed soldiers including Lt Col Nanda, Major Rathod and an unknown JCO”, Ranju said.

Saying that they have come to take Dharamvir into custody at the instruction of 3 CISU CO Col Ranjan Singh, Lt Col Nanda asked Dharamvir to change his dress.

After changing to military uniform, Dharamvir went away with the fellow officer and soldiers.

None of the officers and soldiers said anything about the arrest of Dharamvir nor any warrant of arrest was issued, Ranju Singh said.

“I have no idea where they have taken my husband or where they have been keeping him”, she continued.

“After a gap of around 30 minutes, I called my husband and he told me that he was confined in a room”, she said.

But on calling again, his phone was found switched off.

Ranju Singh, after leaving her husband’s accommodation, filed a report at city police station with the help of some of her friends.

She said that her husband is an upright officer who did nothing against the army during his 32 years of service. She said that they came to Manipur as Dharamvir has been posted here for the second time.

She then appealed to all the people of Manipur and civil society organisations to help rescue her husband safe and sound.

Lt Col Dharamvir hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

In connection with his abduction, a FIR has been registered at City Police Station under IPC Sections 346/365/363/120-B and 27 Arms Act.

Notably, during his first posting in the State, Dharamvir wrote a letter to then 3 Corps GOC in 2016 saying that many army officers/personnel had been indulging in extortion and fake encounters in Manipur.

AMKIL president Phanjoubam Sakhi who was also present at the press meet expressed strong suspicion that Lt Col Dharamvir might have been abducted fearing that he might disclose nefarious activities of the army including murders.

“Although we don’t know the details, we would extend all possible assistance in tracing the abducted army officer in the interest of his wife and children”, Sakhi said.