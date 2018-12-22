Army officer authors reality of Manipur

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 20 : ‘The Complexity Called Manipur; Roots, Perception & Reality’, a book by Brig Sushil Kumar Sharma, (Retd), was launched by MoS for External Affairs and former COAS General (Dr) VK Singh (retd) at a ceremony which was attended by Lt Gen GS Katoch, Harikat Singh Jamwal, social activist, Vinod Vashisht of Viva Books and other dignitaries.

The Minister appreciated the efforts by the soldier-scholar Sushil Kumar Sharma, in understanding the dynamics of Manipur, raising most relevant issues and offering practical solutions to the imbroglio.

The author Sushil Kumar Sharma, is presently serving as DIGP Range Imphal and based on extensive research for his doctorate thesis coupled with long service in the North East, particularly Manipur, he received a deep understanding of the conditions affecting the complex situations in Manipur which enabled him to pen down the comprehensive book on the social and economic dimensions of the area.

The book, in eleven chapters, covers multifarious and complex issues that seize the pictures of the State and proposes the way forward for the stakeholders. The foreword of the book is written by Justice WA Shishak, former Chief Justice of High Courts of Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, who is an eminent scholar and highly respected personality of Manipur.

Reviews on the book have been extended by Rajani Ranjan Rashmi, IAS, former Chief Secretary of Manipur, Lt Gen Dr Konsam Himalay Singh (Retd) and now Chairman of MPSC, Irene Salam, Retd Prof and HoD History, MU and Haokholet Kipgen, former Cabinet Minister and National vice president of BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha.

The book focuses on Manipur, which shares a common international border with Myanmar.

The State is described as the Land of Jewel and boasts of an ancient civilization and a recorded history dating from 33 AD.

There are many different indigenous groups inhabiting the State which lived in peaceful harmony for hundreds of years but today, there are myriad of problems to be resolved in Manipur, the most important being the necessity to immediately bridge the divide along ethnic lines, between people settled in the hills and those settled in the valley.

The book covers complex issues of Manipur like socio economic roots and their linkages with history, factors sustaining the ethnic divide and areas of potential intervention for harmonization, development disparities, complex land rights, illegal taxation and extortion by the militants, the Naga Peace Accord and its connection with Manipur and some other contemporary issues and through the book the author suggests various strategies to achieve harmonious coexistence.

Although there are several books written on individual issues confronting the State today, the book by Sushil Kumar Sharma, makes an endeavour for overarching analysis of the ground realities affecting the lives of the people living in the State.

The core feelings, emotions and aspirations of the people are reflected in various surveys that have been conducted by the author.

The book , which is available on the stands from December 15, has a hardcover and high quality paper and the listed MRP of the book is Rs 1295.

