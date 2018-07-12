Army officers appear before High Court

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 11: As per the direction of a single bench of the High Court of Manipur, Judge Kh Nobin, Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir Singh, Lieutenant Colonel Nanda and Major Rathor appeared before the High Court of Manipur today.

On July 5, the Single Bench High Court of Manipur had directed the GOC 3 Corps to ensure the presence of the three officers before an appropriate Division Bench for a hearing in connection with the writ petition filed by the wife of Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir Singh, Ranju Singh.

The petitioner of the case, along with her child, was also present during the hearing which was held before the Division Bench High Court of Manipur comprising of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Kh Nobin.

After the hearing, the Bench fixed July 13 Friday, for further hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned that the writ petition was filed against the State of Manipur represented by Principal Secretary Home, Union of India represented by the Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Defence, GOC 3 Corps, Colonel Ranjan Commanding officer 3 Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Nanda, Major Rathor and OC, City PS.