Army organises recruitment training run

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Army organised a mini marathon for all the Army recruitment aspirants in the Bishnupur and Churachandpur district yesterday.

According to a press release of PIB Defence, in the run up to the upcoming Army Recruitment Rally scheduled in the month of coming October, Army organised a 10 Km run from Ningthingching to Kwakta along the National Highway through Moirang and Terakhongsonbi, with the assistance of Moirang Police, Gandhi Memorial Club, Phubala and Kwakta Youth Association.

The aim was to physically tune the aspirants for the upcoming Army Recruitment. A total 81 aspirants and 82 Army personnel participated.

The run received an overwhelming response from the citizens who lined up along the road to cheer the participants and also established water stalls for the them. Mohammad Nafeez, principal, VM English Medium School, Kwakta, lauded the initiative taken by the Army to channelise the young minds and providing job opportunities to brighten their future, the release said.