IMPHAL, Aug 26: Indian Army will conduct Army recruitment rally at Leimakhong from October 3 to 10 exclusively for youths of Manipur. According to a press release of PIB Defence, all desirous of the same should register themselves on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The vacancies are for Soldier GD (10th & 12th std), Soldier Technical (12th Std with Physics, Chemistry, Maths & English), Soldier NA (12th std with Physics, Chemistry, Biology & English), Sol Clerk/Store Keeper Technical / Inventory Management (12th std with English & Maths/Book Keeping/Accounts as compulsory subject either in 10th or 12th), Soldier Tradesmen (8th &10th std simple pass). For Sol GD candidate should be born between October 1, 1996 and April 1, 2000 and for all other category candidate should born between October 1, 1994 and April 1, 2000.

For any other query one may contact phone No 03862-248845 & 8974958673. Last date of registration is September 18.