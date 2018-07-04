Army refutes wife’s version, tells its story

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3 : Refuting the version of Ranju Singh, the Army today claimed that the media interaction and the FIR are inconsistent and aimed at maligning the image of the Army for some devious purpose.

In a statement, PRO of Assam Rifles on behalf of the Army said that the movements and whereabouts of Lt Colonel Dharamvir Singh have been officially intimated to Imphal West police station after the lady lodged the FIR.

‘The lady herself admitted that she spoke to her husband on July 3 and that he is hale and hearty,’ added the statement.

Giving their side of the story, the Assam Rifles PRO said that Lt Col Dharamvir Singh posted at Dimapur was sent to Manipur on orders of the higher headquarters on temporary assignment.

On completion of the said assignment, he was required to report back at Dimapur, his place of posting on being relieved by another officer.

Accordingly on June 29, after the assignment of Lt Col Dharamvir Singh was over at Manipur, he was ordered to move back to his original place of posting which is Rangapahar, Dimapur by 4 pm of June 30.

He was provided with an official vehicle and a protection party to move on July 1, this being a non Road Opening Day. Movement of service personnel on a non Road Opening Day is protected by an escort party. The officer reached Rangapahar at 9 pm on July 1 and since then is discharging his bonafide military duties as per his official charter, added the statement.

His wife Ranju Singh reportedly reached the place of his temporary assignment on June 30 without the officer having taken prior permission from military authorities concerned to bring family to the military station. The place being an insurgency affected area precludes stay of family members of service personnel outside the military station for security reasons, in this case being Leimakhong and Mantripukhri.

It is not understood as to why Ranju Singh and her children did not accompany Lt Col Dharamvir Singh when he moved to his original place of posting at Dimapur for which an independent staff car with security was provided by the Army and instead she chose to stay back in the place where she herself claims to be unfamiliar with, added the statement.

The Army is not aware of her present location and has requested to the police to locate her whereabouts. It is not known with whom she is staying in civilian area and why. The Army is also not aware what could be the motive behind her unusual behaviour or if there is some other angle to the episode including a possible family feud/ dispute which needs to be investigated, added the statement.