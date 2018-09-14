Army submits objection to HC in Dharamvir case

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 13: As per the directive given by the Division Bench High Court of Manipur to submit a written objection in connection with the writ petition of alleged illegal detention/ arrest of Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir, the Indian Army Authority submitted their written objection before the Court today. The Court also fixed September 25 for the hearing of the writ petition after the submission of reply by the petitioner.

The writ petition was filed by Ranju Devi before the High Court of Manipur after her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir, was allegedly arrested on July 1 by Lieutenant Colonel Nanda and Major Rathore, along with a Junior Commissioned Officer and 8 to 10 Jawans in uniform, from their quarter located at M Sector, without giving any arrest warrant or providing any information regarding the arrest.

The petition was filed in the nature of a habeas corpus for releasing her husband and to pass an interim order to safeguard the human rights and liberty of her husband with a direction to Colonel Ranjan, Commanding Officer 3 Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Nanda and Major Rathore to produce her husband before the Court.

The writ petition was filed against the State of Manipur represented by Principal Secretary (Home), Union of India represented by the Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Defense, GOC, 3 Corps, Colonel Ranjan, Commanding Officer, 3 Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Nanda, Major Rathore and OC, City PS. During the last hearing of the writ petition on August 2, the counsels of the Indian Army Authority, had prayed for filing a detailed response in connection with the affidavit submitted by Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir regarding his alleged illegal detention by 3 Corps.

After the written objection of the Indian Army Authority was filed, the Court, comprising of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Kh Nobin asked the petitioner to submit any reply from their side before September 25 and fixed the same day for the next hearing.