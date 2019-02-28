Army vehicle knocks down women, one dies

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 28: A woman has been killed while another sustained critical injuries when they were knocked down by a military vehicle belonging to Army Supply Corps early this morning.

Enraged by the army authority’s failure to express any regret or solidarity to the victims and their families, local womenfolk have blocked Leimakhong road since this afternoon.

Notably, the vehicle which knocked down the two women pedestrians came from 57 Mountain Division, Leimakhong.

The fatal accident took place at around 5.30 am and the deceased victim has been identified as one Heikham Noborei (60) w/o Heikham Shyamkesho of Khurkhul Makha Leikai.

The other woman who sustained critical injuries on the head and face is one Khaidem Tamphasana (50) w/o Ibothem of Khurkhul Makha Leikai. She is currently undergoing treatment at Shija Hospital. After the military vehicle ran over Noborei, she was taken to Leimakhong military hospital.

On learning about it and the critical condition of Noborei, her family took her to Raj Medicity but she succumbed to the injuries on the way.

The dead body has been deposited at RIMS mortuary after completion of post mortem.

On the other hand, the bereaved family has lodged a complaint about the incident at Sekmai police station but there is no report of seizure of the military vehicle which knocked the two women till the time of filing this report.

As they were informed that army authority would come to enquire about the incident at 1 pm, family members waited for their arrival but they did not turn up till 4 pm.

Enraged by the army authority’s failure to show any concern or sympathy to the victims and their families, local womenfolk blocked the Leimakhong road at Khurkhul.



