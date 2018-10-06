Around 200 taken ill after consuming pork

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Oct 5: Around 200 villagers of Waithou Chiru fell ill and they were taken to Thoubal District Hospital after consuming pork.

The victims took pork curry at a marriage ceremony last night and they are said to be the bride’s party.

They suffered from the common symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Before they started vomiting, the victims complained of abdominal pain and dizziness.

First, they took medicines recommended by pharmacists based on their symptoms this morning but there was no relief. Subsequently, they were taken to Thoubal District Hospital at around 3.30 pm today.

While some people have been discharged, some others have been taken to Imphal and around 70 people are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Keirao AC MLA L Rameshwor visited the victims at the hospital. Some staff of Food Safety Office, Thoubal too came to the hospital and examined the victims.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a team of CHC Keirao has been sent to Waithou Chiru village.