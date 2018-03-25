Around 3000 differently abled persons provided monthly stipend : CM

Imphal, Mar 24 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that under the Chief Ministergi Sotharabasingi Tengbang (CMST) scheme, around 3000 persons having disability of 80 per cent or more have been provided care-giver allowances/maintenance grant of Rs 1,500 per month till now.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the “Samajik Adhikarita Shivir” and free distribution of aids and assistive devices to persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium here today.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister appealed to concerned families to enrol or get registered differently-abled persons at Social Welfare Department and offices of Deputy Commissioners to get the benefits under various schemes taken up by the Government.

He said that if anybody faces problems regarding any scheme, they may highlight their grievances to the toll-free number 181 of Social Welfare Department or directly contact the Grievance Cell of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

He maintained that the vision of visionary leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to provide quality life to all the citizens of the country and to uplift the poor, needy and differently-abled persons and bring inclusive development in the country.

Biren said that the BJP-led Government has launched various welfare schemes such as CMHT, CMST etc for the welfare and development of the people.

Persons with disabilities are being provided soft loans to take up economically viable employment opportunities and self-employment. Scholarships are being provided to the students with disabilities and free travel facility and concession to persons with disabilities are being given to them while travelling in public transport under Manipur State Transport (MST).

The Chief Minister further stated that around 70,000 people have been enrolled under Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) till now. He appealed the people of the State to take benefits of every scheme which have been launched by the Government for the welfare of the people.

Union Minister for State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said that it is the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every Union Minister should visit the North-eastern States every 3 months.

He said that Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India to allocate or earmark 10 per cent in the budget for the development of North East India.

He also highlighted various welfare schemes for the disabled persons living in the country. He maintained that every citizen of this country has the right to live with dignity.

A Universal Identity Card would be provided to persons with disabilities soon and such card would be valid and used throughout the country to get any facility or benefits under any scheme for differently-abled persons.

The Union Minister mentioned that the NDA Government has already increased the reservation system for the persons with disabilities in employment from 3% to 4% and in education from 5% to 7%.

Krishan Pal Gurjar announced that a new welfare scheme would be launched for the mute and deaf children of the country. Under the scheme, every mute and deaf child would be getting financial benefits of Rs 6 lakh.

He mentioned that around 11,000 deaf and mute children have been provided hearing aids and other implants. The previous Government had recognised only 7 types of disabilities, however the new NDA Government has recognised 21 types of disabilities in order to be eligible for different welfare schemes launched by the Government.

A new scheme for persons above 60 years of age belonging to BPL families have been launched, he added.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare L Jayantakumar Singh said that it the responsibility of the Government to provide meaningful life to the citizens of the country.

Taking advantage of the occasion, he appealed to the people to get children in the age group of 9 months to 19 years vaccinated for measles and rubella on March 26 at nearby health centres and sub-centres.

Minister for Social Welfare Nemcha Kipgen appealed to parents and families of differently abled persons to encourage their children in a positive manner and also to focus on the positive and special abilities that have been provided to the differently-abled persons.

She mentioned that the differently-abled persons have been referred to by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘divyangjan’ meaning ‘divine body.’

She further appealed to all the people to come forward to promote the rights and well-being of differently-abled persons in all spheres of society and development.

Nemcha said that the differently-abled persons should be a part of development and they should be treated at par with any one as they are very much part and parcel of the society.

She urged all the stake holders including representative organisations and academic institutions to work as a team so as to achieve the development goals for all differently-abled people of the country.

The dignitaries handed over aids and assistive devices such as hearing aids, smart phones and wheel chairs to various beneficiaries today. It may be mentioned that free aids and assistive devices would be distributed to around 1900 beneficiaries. The function was organised by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur in association with Department of Social Welfare, Government of Manipur and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Secretary of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Shakuntala Gamlin, Joint Secretary Dr Praboth Seth, Joint Secretary Dolly Chakravathy, Commissioner Social Welfare, Government of Manipur H Deleep Singh, Secretary to CM N Ashok Kumar, CMD ALIMCO Sarin and others attended the function.