‘Arrest’ of Lt Col Dharamvir Singh from M Sector HC summons Army officers on Jul 11

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 5 : Acting on a writ petition filed by Ranju Singh (35) wife of Lt Col Dharamvir Singh Officer Commanding of 2 FID/3CISU (M Sector), the High Court of Manipur has issued summon notice to Lt Colonel Nanda, now posted at 2 FID/CISU (M Sector) and Major Rathod now posted at 2 FID/CISU (M Sector) and to Lt Col Dharamvir Singh to appear before the Court of Justice Kh Nobin on July 11.

The writ petition follows the FIR lodged by Ranju Singh after her husband was ‘arrested’ by the Army from their quarters at M Sector on July 1 at about 6.30 am.

During a media conference held at Manipur Press Club on July 3, Ranju Singh had informed that her husband was taken away by Lt Colonel Nanda, Major Rathod and an unknown JCO and armed soldiers.

Ranju Singh had also alleged that her husband was ‘arrested’ without issuing any arrest memo and without furnishing any reason.

The writ petition was filed in the nature of a Habeas Corpus and prayed that her husband be released and to pass an interim order to safeguard the human rights/liberty of Lt Colonel Dharamvir Singh.