One KCP(MC) cadre has been arrested by a team of Imphal East district police along with arms and ammunition from Bamon Kampu, Imphal East district at around 11 am today.

Acting on a specific tip off, a team of Imphal East district police led by Addl SP (Ops) K Meghachandra launched a search operation at Bamon Kampu after cordoning off a suspected house. In the course of the search operation, one individual was detained for verification at his own residence. On verification, the man identified as Akoijam Khamba (45) s/o late AK Mani of Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai was found to be active member of KCP(MC).

At the disclosure of Khamba, three hand grenades with detonators and one point 32 pistol were recovered along with two live rounds.

One mobile phone along with two SIM cards were also seized from his possession. The arrested man has been handed over to Irilbung PS along with the seized articles, informed a source.