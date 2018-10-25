AR’s NOC stands in the way of reviving MSM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 24: Despite the State Government taking up steps to revive Manipur Spinning Mill at Loitang Khunnou, the 38 Assam Rifles camped at the site, has asked the authorities concerned to give a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so as to prevent their camps from being vacated.

According to an official source, the State Government has informed the Assam Rifles to vacate the area despite the request to give an NOC.

The source continued that the State Government has even included Rs 7 crore in the budget for the financial year 2018-19 to revive the spinning mill and the Government is planning to complete all necessary procedures, including laying of foundation stones, on November 5, before Ningol Chakkouba.

However, while the State Government is taking up steps for reviving the spinning mill, the 38 Assam Rifles which is occupying the land under Patta No 248 (N) covered by CS Dag No 44/382 and 42/383 situated at Revenue village No 41-Loitang Khunou, has filed a written application to Imphal West DC to issue an NOC to prevent the camp from being vacated, the source informed.

The source explained that the site where the AR has made the camp is under the name of Manipur Spinning Mills Corporation Ltd and belongs to Textiles, Commerce and Industries Department.

In the first week of April last year, Textile, Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit along with PWD, MANIREDA and MANIDCO officials had even inspected the site which led to the inclusion of Rs 7 crore in the State budget for the revival of the mill. The source informed that taking strong notice of the application filed by 38 AR to Imphal West DC, the Textile, Commerce and Industries Department urged the State Home Department to do the needful and vacate the AR camp.

The source conveyed that revival of the spinning mill is one of the components of Manipur Handloom Development Programme under the Textile, Commerce and Industries Department and it is believed that the spinning mill will help in providing employment opportunities for many in the region.

The mill will benefit many, ranging from farmers to weavers and will also help in developing the business potential of the State, the source added.