Arson at Manipur University ?

IMPHAL, Jul 8 : Office of the Assistant Director of Sports, Manipur University, located within the university campus caught fire under suspicious circumstances at around 11 pm yesterday.

Even though the fire was doused with the timely arrival of Fire Service personnel, windows and some articles kept inside the office were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

Notably, the Office of the Assistant Director of Sports is attached to Dr Kamal Indoor Stadium.

However, sources informed that the fire did not look like accidental fire but arson committed by some unidentified miscreants.