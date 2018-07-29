Article 371(A) extension plan denounced Mass protest staged

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 28: A mass protest demonstration staged today at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall here today under the aegis of AMUCO, CCSK and UCM denounced the Government of India’s proposal to extend Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution to Manipur.

The protest demonstration participated by a large number of people including CSO leaders, women activists and students made it clear that any attempt to extend Article 371(A) or similar Constitutional provision to Manipur would not be tolerated.

Speaking at the gathering, CCSK vice-president Jitendra Ningomba categorically stated that the Government of India’s attempt to enforce Article 371(A) in Manipur as a part of the solution to the Naga peace talk will not be tolerated because it will polarise different communities of the State.

The political dialogue which has been going for the past 20 years has been constantly threatening the integrity of Manipur. Nonetheless, the people of Manipur have been collectively fighting all challenges to the integrity of the State, he said.

Decrying that the contents of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 are still kept a closely guarded secret, Jitendra noted that a report presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs recently talked about extension of Article 371(A) to Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

But the people will stand firm and united against all such designs of the Government of India. Any challenge to the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary will not be tolerated, he said.

The civil movement is not directed against any community but is against the divisive policy of the Government of India, he continued.

Jitendra also appealed to all the people of Manipur to support the civil movement being spearheaded by AMUCO, CCSK and UCM, irrespective of religious faiths, ethnicity and topography.

Notably, the three apex CSOs have already called a 24 hours State-wide general strike from the midnight of July 31. They have also lined up a mass rally on August 18 on the same issue.