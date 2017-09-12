Arts gallery opens

IMPHAL, Sep 11: A private arts gallery named “Galerie a la Ngayur” located opposite to the Inter State Bus Terminus, Khuman Lampak was inaugurated in a simple function held on September 9. The inaugural function was graced by retired IAS Dr RK Nimai as chief guest; IGP L Kailun and DIG IK Muivah as guests of honour. The arts gallery has been dedicated to artists and art lovers to showcase their work and enjoy various artworks under a roof.