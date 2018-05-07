Arts topper felicitated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6: LJP Kendra Committee felicitated N Radharani Devi of Lilong Chajing Chingkhong Leikai who secured first position in the Arts stream of this year’s Class XII examination conducted by COHSEM, today.

The function was held at the residence of CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam at Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong, Imphal West. Speaking at the event, Karam Shyam (who is also the local MLA of Langthabal A/C) observed that the role of parents is not just limited to nurturing or guiding their children towards bringing development to the society.

He went on to claim that he has been encouraging and providing every possible assistance to meritorious students as well as the weaker sections of the society for the last many years.

The Minister also handed over Rs 50,000 from his own pocket to the student while assuring that he will extend further possible assistance from his side.

Speaking at the event, Radharani, who is the eldest daughter of N Muhendro Singh and N Bimola Devi, asserted that she want to serve for the society and expressed confidence that she will be able to fulfil her wish when she becomes an IAS officer in the future.