Arunachal CM flags off all-women Mt Gorichen expedition

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today flagged off an all-women Mt Gorichen expedition here. This will be the first all women team attempting to summit the second highest peak of the state, which is considered as a technical peak and only seasoned climbers can make it to the top (6,488 m). Anshu Jansempa, who climbed Mt Everest twice, will lead the team of ten members from states like Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh), Uttaranchal, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh with four support staff, an official release said.

Appreciating the women expedition team for taking up the challenge, Khandu prayed for their safety and successful summit. “On behalf of the state government and as the local legislator of the area, I assure all cooperation and support to the expedition,” he said. Interacting with the team members, the Chief Minister said their expedition will open up more such ventures in other areas of the state, besides promoting adventure tourism.

“With team leader Anshu and member Tene Mena, an Everester herself, I am sure your expedition will be a successful one. On behalf of the people of the state, I wish you all the best,” Khandu said. Giving a brief about the expedition being jointly sponsored by state department of Sports and Youth Affairs and Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), Anshu said the main objective of the allwomen expedition is to promote women empowerment besides, promoting adventure tourism in the state. “We expect to make the summit by the last week of October,” she said.