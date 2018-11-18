As ‘conservation policy’ rots in Govt files.. Manipuri Pony pushed on the verge of extinction !

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 17: Manipuri Pony, often referred to as Polo Pony for their close association with the game of Polo is facing the spectre of complete disappearance from the surface of Earth even though there is a policy to protect and preserve the rare horse breed.

Mythology as well as the history of Manipur are never complete without ponies. Throughout the history of the kingdom of Manipur, ponies formed the backbone of the powerful and famous Manipuri Cavalry. As such, they were much celebrated and adored in the past but their fate today is literally hanging by a slender thread.

Again both the people and the Government have been doing little to protect ponies although the State never fails to take pride in the facts that it gave the game of Polo to the world and Mapal Kangjeibung is the oldest Polo ground on Earth.

With no one to take care of them, a number of ponies have been foraging on streets and market places. There have been numerous instances of speeding vehicles hitting ponies foraging on highways either killing the horses or rendering them crippled.

A few years back, the State Government took up a project of accommodating ponies loitering and foraging on streets at Ibudhou Marjing Loukol, Heingang and Khundrakpam at the cost of a substantial amount of money. But it seems the same project has been abandoned now thereby leaving the horses on their own.

According to a quinquennial livestock survey carried out by the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in 2003, the total number of Manipur Ponies was 1893.

The number declined drastically in 2007 to 1218. A survey carried out in 2012 put the total population of Manipuri Ponies at 1101. And now many people fear that the figure hardly reaches 500/600.

A headcount of Manipuri Ponies was carried out by Polo clubs, private horse rearers, Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, Manipur Equestrian Association etc in 2014 and it was reported that the total population of Manipuri Ponies was below 500/600.

Manipuri Pony Society Secretary Ningthou-khongjam Ibungochoubi highlighted the urgent necessity of reserving a grazing ground for ponies.

There is also a growing need to set up a dozen or so pony sanctuaries so that Manipuri Ponies can be kept separate from each other when any communicable disease breaks out, he said.

Like many people, the State Government too has been saying that Manipuri Pony must be protected and the Government even declared Manipuri Pony as an endangered breed in 2013.

The State Cabinet approved the Manipuri Pony Conservation and Development Policy, 2016 on November 28, 2016 and the same policy was put into effect after due notification was issued on December 23 same year.

But very little has been done on ground to protect and preserve ponies. Some people even opined that the policy is as good as dead.

According to experts, a species is termed endangered if their total population falls below 2000. If the total number of females of a species which are capable of procreation falls below 300, the same species is termed critically endangered.

Notably, Manipuri Pony is one among five recognised indigenous pony breeds. The other four breeds are Zanskari, Spiti, Kathiawari and Marwari.

Unlike the other breeds, Manipuri Pony is still regarded as semi-wild and they can search for food even when half of their body is under water. As such, Manipuri Pony can survive most floods.

It is believed that Lamphelpat was a grazing ground for ponies since ancient period but grazing areas have been shrinking fast due to construction of a number of offices, private houses, hospitals, roads and many other structures thereby giving a severe blow to the endangered species.